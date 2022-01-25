Watch
Police say man is 'Prime' suspect in Amazon truck theft

Sandy Police Department
Sandy police share photo of suspect accused of stealing Amazon truck
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 25, 2022
SANDY, Utah — Northern Utah residents wondering why their Amazon packages were recently delayed may now have an answer.

The Sandy Police Department tweeted out the photo of a suspect they say stole an entire Amazon delivery truck. Not just the packages inside... the whole truck.

Police said the theft happened around Jan. 7 near 600 East and Stone Fly Drive when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove away. However, he didn't get far when he realized there was a camera pointed at him, causing him to jump out and run.

Investigators said there were a few packages missing, but was unaware of their value.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the truck should contact Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

