Police searching for domestic violence suspect in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who is suspected of assaulting his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from a woman on Saturday. The woman said her boyfriend works as a truck driver and had called her, saying he would kill her if she left their house with their child.

She later told police that her boyfriend, 44-year-old Yosvany-Armando Cruz-Lopez (also known as "Gio Cruz"), had assaulted her during an argument Friday night. She said Cruz choked her with a rope or a cord so she couldn't breathe.

The sheriff's office said deputies stayed with the woman until later Saturday evening, when Cruz texted her and asked her to go pick him up. Cruz reportedly works as a truck driver. Instead, deputies went to the pickup location but could not find Cruz.

Officials said Cruz may have a small caliber handgun with him. Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call 801-798-5600 — or if it's urgent, 9-1-1.

After he is found and taken into police custody, the sheriff's office says it will submit a case for Cruz to be charged with two counts of domestic violence.