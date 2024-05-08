Watch Now
Police searching for suspect in University of Utah vandalism

University of Utah Department of Public Safety
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:19:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help in searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing sidewalks and steps around Presidents' Circle on the University of Utah campus.

Photos show the extent of the graffiti, with three spray painted phrases found on the front steps of several buildings on campus.

Officials report the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 2, when a man dressed in black clothing and a mask vandalized the campus and then "quickly left the area while officers were arriving."

The suspect was last seen running northwest of Presidents' Circle and officials said security camera footage did not provide much information about the suspect.

The vandalism occured days after pro-Palestinian protesters overtook Presidents' Circle, peacefully taking up space as they demanded that the university cut all ties with Israel.

Eventually, officials said protestors did not disperse despite warnings from police and officers used force to make the group leave. 19 arrests were made in connection to the protests.

Anyone with information about the vandalism incident is asked to call the University of Utah Department of Public Safety at 801-585-2677 and reference case #24-1504.

