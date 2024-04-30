Protesters gather to demand University of Utah cut ties with Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Utah turned into an encampment on Monday.

Demonstrators gathered at Presidents' Circle, peacefully taking up space in solidarity with other college campuses around the United States where students have been arrested for protesting.

They’re making their own demands: that the university cut all ties with Israel.

“We're still here, we're still out on the streets, the energy is still high and we're not leaving," said Christopher Loera-Peña, a student organizer with Mecha at the University of Utah.

"The University of Utah joined a coalition named 47G, which is like a coalition that aims to make Utah a hub for aerospace and defense industry, which are both deeply implicated in the war in Gaza," Loera-Peña said.

Loera-Peña says they won’t leave Presidents’ Circle until the U discloses its involvement with — and divests in — Israel.

“They need to understand that the people have power," Loera-Peña said. "We can mobilize entire communities to pull out, put pressure on the university. And historically, that's what's made change: people coming out en masse."

In response to the encampment, the Utah Department of Public Safety tweeted:

"We fully support everyone’s civil right to express themselves through freedom of speech. Yet we do not tolerate the acts of criminal activity, including but not limited to property damage, unlawful assembly or camping, threats or violent acts."

Governor Spencer Cox shared a similar message, adding that the First Amendment does not protect "disruptions to our learning institutions."

“We have jobs, we have school, we have kids to take care of, parents to take care of, but we understand that we need to sacrifice to make change," Loera-Peña said.

Protesters were still at the Circle as of 10:30 p.m. It was not clear if or when police would step in.