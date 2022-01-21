Police trace gun used in shooting that killed 2 Hunter High School students

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have traced the gun they believe was used to kill two Hunter High School students last week.

On Friday, the West Valley City police department announced they had successfully traced the gun back to its original sale and determined that it was purchased in Utah in 2013.

Sidewalk memorial growing to honor teens killed in West Valley City shooting

Now detectives will work to try and determine exactly how the gun exchanged hands between 2013 and the day of the shooting.

Work is still underway to establish the timeline of events and the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

FOX 13 Police respond to West Valley City where two people were killed in a shooting along the Mountain View Corridor

On Thursday January 13, three teenagers were shot during a confrontation outside Hunter High School between students from rival schools.

Tivani Lopati, 14, and Paul Tahi, 15, were killed in the shooting, while Ephraim Asiata, 15, was critically wounded and hospitalized. All three victims as well as the suspected shooter attended Hunter High School.

The 14-year-old suspected shooter will remain in juvenile detention, a judge ruled Wednesday. The state plans to move the case to adult court.