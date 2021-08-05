Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Chad Daybell

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell in the upcoming trial for the man accused of killing his step-children and former wife.

Daybell, along with his wife Lori Daybell, were indicted in May on multiple counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lori's children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, his former wife.

Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on June 9.

In court documents filed Thursday, reasons were cited why Daybell would be eligible for the death penalty, including committing the murders for financial gain and an "utter disregard for human life."

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in Idaho in the fall of 2019, shortly after Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell. The children were reported missing by JJ's grandparents.

While authorities searched for the children, the Daybells traveled to Hawaii. Vallow Daybell was arrested there in February 2020 and charged with the desertion of her children.

In June 2020, police executed a search warrant at Daybell's home, where they discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee buried on the property. Daybell was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.