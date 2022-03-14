Protester arrested for throwing 'red liquid' in City Creek Center fountain

SALT LAKE CITY — A man protesting the selling of fur at a City Creek Center store was arrested after throwing a "red liquid" into a mall fountain over the weekend.

Salt Lake City police said Trevor Bellaccomo, 34, was warned Saturday about not being allowed to protest on private property.

According to the probable cause affidavit, after being confronted, Bellaccomo ran down an escalator, grabbed "a bucket of red liquid and threw it into the fountain, [he] then grabbed another bucket of red liquid and threw it into the fountain."

Bellaccomo was part of a protest organized by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade in front of the Louis Vuitton store at the mall.

"The fountain that does hourly shows outside Louis Vuitton was dyed red to symbolize the blood LV has on their hands from murdered animals for fashion," the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

A mall facilities employee told police the estimated cost of damage to the fountain would be over $6,000 as the water would have to be drained.

Beccaccomo was arrested and faces charges of failure to disperse and criminal mischief.