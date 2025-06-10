Provo man arrested after allegedly touching two children at public pool

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man is now facing charges after police say he assaulted two young girls while swimming at the Provo Rec Center. Alfonso Lopez Gutierrez, 32, was arrested Monday by Provo police.

According to court documents, officers were called to the rec center on Monday after multiple adult parents and a lifeguard witnessed Gutierrez's behavior.

Following interviews with witnesses and victims, police say they determined that while swimming in the lazy river portion of the pool, Gutierrez touched a 10-year-old child on the thigh and touched her 13-year-old sister on her leg before sliding his hand up towards her buttocks.

Witnesses report that Gutierrez was at the pool swimming with his arms out to touch as many people as possible, but no other victims came forward.

One victim talked to detectives at the Provo police station, saying that Gutierrez followed her around the pool before cornering her in and attempting to touch her. However, the victim was able to get away from the suspect before he was able to make contact.

The mother of the victim told police that she had seen Gutierrez at the pool the week prior and that another one of her children referred to him as 'the creepy man.'

When police interviewed Gutierrez, he told officers that Monday was the first time he went to the rec center. However, when challenged by police about the fact, he admitted that he had been there once or twice before.

Alfonso Lopez Gutierrez was arrested on Monday and faces 3 charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.