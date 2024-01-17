Provo mother accused of nearly killing 3-month-old son

PROVO, Utah — A Provo mother was arrested for allegedly nearly killing her 3-month-old infant son, leaving him with multiple serious injuries that required life-saving care.

Sydney Kennedy, 21, was arrested on one count of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder.

"The infant still may pass away," arresting documents for Kennedy state, "And is likely to have severe medical difficulties if it does survive. The medical doctor was clear that the abuse was ongoing and severe."

Provo officials said in a press release that they were notified when a 3-month-old baby was taken to the hospital with "multiple serious injuries believed to be caused by child abuse" on January 15.

Arresting documents detail Kennedy told hospital staff she "accidentally dropped the infant onto the floor of her bedroom."

Later, Kennedy admitted to police that she got angry with her baby because he would not eat and shook the baby before throwing him onto her bed.

"The infant hit the bed and then bounced onto the floor," arresting documents read. "Sydney said after the infant hit the floor, she noticed that he was jerking his legs and grunting and

not breathing normally."

Kennedy brought him to the emergency room at Utah Valley Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown via Life Flight to Primary Children's Medical Center.

A doctor told a police officer at the hospital that "if the infant had not been immediately flown to their facility for surgery, the infant most likely would have passed away," arresting documents read.

Officials said the baby had three separate skull fractures, an active brain bleed, brain swelling, rib fractures, a clavicle fracture and bleeding behind the eyes consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The baby's parents were both taken to the police station for questioning, where there was probable cause that Kennedy was likely responsible for the injuries.

The baby's father "admitted that he had concerns about the infant's safety with the mother," Provo police said.

Arresting documents detail Kennedy told the baby's father that she "was not sure if she should be alone with her baby."

Kennedy also admitted to abusing the child on at least three occasions, arresting documents state.

The case out of Provo comes the same week a Riverdale mother was arrested for allegedly killing her two-month-old son following "multiple incidents of abuse over the past two weeks."