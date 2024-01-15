Riverdale mother jailed after allegedly killing 2-month-old son

RIVERDALE, Utah — A woman in Riverdale has been arrested after allegedly killing her 2-month old son following what she called "multiple incidents of abuse over the past two weeks."

Bryce Jo Harkins, 26, was taken into custody Monday and faces one charge of aggravated murder.

According to arrest documents, Riverdale police were called to a Harkins' home Sunday after dispatch had received a call saying the baby was not breathing. The person who called said the child was "gone" multiple times.

When officers and first responders arrived, they found the infant deceased with what police reported as "multiple injuries that are consistent with aggravated child abuse."

Harkins told police that she "gave her son a punch to the head" when he would not stop crying, adding that it was a "hard punch." The infant then began breathing off and on before stopping all together.

As the baby was struggling, Harkins did not seek medical assistance for her child.

During a police interview, Harkins added that she had thrown the infant into his crib from a height of 1-2 feet "multiple times" and would sometimes push down on his chest knowing she could hurt the child.

"Bryce showed a reckless indifference to human life and caused the death of her son by a course of conduct which Bryce is a major participant in the commission of aggravated child abuse," police wrote.

The police report claimed that there was another child in the home at the time officers responded to the death of the infant, but released no other information.