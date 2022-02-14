Provo woman sets fire to shed while husband, another woman were inside, police say

PROVO, Utah — A Provo woman was arrested Friday after police say she set fire to a shed while her husband and another woman were inside.

Claire Robinson, 60, faces charges of aggravated arson due to the incident in the 2000 West block of 350 North.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Robinson's husband and an unidentified woman were inside the homemade shed on the property when they smelled smoke. Once outside the shed, the saw Robinson "standing near the ignition point of the fire staring at the fire and the occupants of the shed."

A five gallon gas can was found near the burning shed with no lid.

While the man is Robinson's husband, the report said he was "cohabitating" with the other woman in the shed.

Robinson originally told police that she saw flames and attempted to warn her husband and the woman, but both of the shed's occupants said she did not offer any warning.

After disappearing from the scene, Robinson was found a few blocks away with a butane torch in her possession. Once taken into custody, a K-9 "gave a positive indication on the shoes and pants worn by [Robinson] during an open air search," the report said.