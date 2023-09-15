Random parking lot fight in Salt Lake City resulted in fatal shooting, documents report

SALT LAKE CITY — More than ten days after a man was shot and killed in what police described as a "large and chaotic" situation, a suspect was arrested in connection to the case.

Michael Trevino, 23, was booked into jail Thursday on one count of murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

The arrest was made in connection to the death of 25-year-old Anetone Simanu, who was shot in the early hours of September 3 in a parking lot between Pierpont Avenue and 300 South.

Not many details were immediately made available about the nature of the shooting when it initially happened, with police saying the situation was "large and chaotic."

Arresting documents for Trevino reveal that he and Simanu did not know each other prior to the deadly incident.

"They just happened to be hanging out in the same parking lot," arresting documents state. "A fight broke out between the victim and the defendant, which was broken up."

After the fight was somewhat resolved, the victim, later identified by police as Simanu, "was upset and kept calling [Trevino] out to fight."

At that point, documents allege Trevino escalated the situation by "producing and using a firearm in what was to be a fist fight."

After fatally shooting Simanu, arrest documents state he left the scene and "had no regard for the safety and welfare of others while out in the community."

Trevino was ordered to be held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.