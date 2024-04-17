Rapper NBA YoungBoy arrested in Cache County for 'unlawful activity'

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A rapper with millions of followers who was serving house arrest in Utah was arrested in Cache County Tuesday after officials executed a search warrant.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was booked on multiple offenses including a pattern of unlawful activity, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance and dangerous weapon, jail records show.

No bail has been set yet.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office reported that multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Secret Service and a SWAT team, conducted a search warrant on his residence.

"Current criminal charges for Mr. Gaulden include Pattern of Unlawful Activity," a release reads in part from Utah officials. "The pattern of unlawful activity includes violations of the Utah Controlled Substances Act, the Identity Fraud Act and Fraud."

Reports indicate the rapper was in Utah under house arrest after he was accused of federal gun and other charges.

Local media in Baton Rouge reported his lawyers argued that moving Gaulden to Utah would keep him out of trouble.

In December 2023, a federal judge reportedly lessened Gaulden's house arrest conditions to allow him mental health treatments.

Also in 2023, the rapper made headlines when he announced his intent to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Further information about Gaulden's most recent Cache County arrest was not made available, with officials only saying an "ongoing investigation into criminal conduct" is underway.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this developing story.