'Reasonable Force' order issued to bring Rossi to court

SALT LAKE CITY — After failing to appear in court for the second time in one week, a reasonable force order was issued Friday to make sure fugitive Nicholas Rossi shows up for his next courtroom appearance.

During a scheduling conference in front of Judge Barry Lawrence in Third District Court, Rossi's attorney said she was unaware of why he was refusing to appear, but said he suffers from "a variety of fairly serious medical issues."

Over the years, Rossi has claimed to be ill and often appears with an oxygen mask. Earlier this month, in his first court appearance in Utah since being extradited from Europe, Rossi was seen with oxygen.

Rossi's attorney also pointed out to the judge that her client goes by the name "Arthur Knight" and that's how she would refer to him.

On Tuesday, Rossi refused to appear to be arraigned in Fourth District Court and gave no reason.

When Lawrence settled upon a rescheduling of March 8, the state asked that a reasonable force order to be issued to bring him to the courtroom.

"The court will issue a reasonable force order to see if we can get Mr. Rossi, or Mr. Knight, on March 8," said the judge.

Although Rossi's attorney objected to the order, the judge said it would be kept in place unless Rossi provides a "legitimate" reason for not appearing.

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was extradited from Scotland earlier this month, years after he allegedly faked his own death and fled to Europe. Rossi left the country after being identified as a suspect in a 2008 rape case in Orem.

He was arrested in Dec. 2021 after being recognized by someone at a Glasgow, Scotland hospital.