Retired San Juan County deputy arrested for alleged child sexual abuse

MONTICELLO, Utah — A former Utah law enforcement officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse, with the alleged crimes going back more than 20 years.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that they arrested 74-year-old Grayson W. Redd, a resident of Monticello. Redd is a retired deputy with the force.

Officials said Redd's arrest came after "recently disclosed criminal behavior going back at least two decades." He is suspected of committing rape of a child and forcible sexual abuse "of both children and minors."

No further details were immediately available, but the sheriff's office urged anyone who was a victim of abuse by Redd to contact the county's victim advocate office by emailing kjensen@sanjuancounty.org, or calling the sheriff's office at 435-587- 2237.

__________

Resources for sexual assault survivors: