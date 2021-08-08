Reward offered for information on massive Ogden fire

OGDEN, Utah — Authorities believe a massive fire that destroyed multiple structures in Ogden earlier this summer was arson, and they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Ogden fire and police departments have been investigating the June 28 blaze with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The blaze started late that at 330 E. 28th Street. It destroyed an apartment building under construction, three homes and multiple cars. It also heavily damaged three more homes and additional vehicles, including several at a nearby Hertz rental car lot. The total damage is estimated at $3 million.

On Friday, the ATF and Ogden PD announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Ogden City Fire Marshal Kevin Brown said while the fire is still under investigation and it's possible it was sparked accidentally, they are fairly certain it was arson.

Brown added that investigators believe one or more people witnessed the start of the fire, and they hope someone will step forward to help solve the case.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the ATF Hotline at 888- ATF-FIRE (283-3473), Ogden Police Department Detective Allred at 801-629-8496, or Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221 and refer to case #21G44558.