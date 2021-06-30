Ogden neighborhood trying to put together the pieces after massive fire

A massive overnight fire in Ogden destroyed a new-build apartment complex and five homes, and it also scorched several other businesses and residences.

“I say thanks to God that we are alive and together, my son, my wife and I,” said Raul Tadeo, who lives next door to the rubble that’s left following Monday night's blaze.

He recalls the moment he and his family were awakened by police and neighbors banging on his front door.

“I don’t think in that moment, we just started to run away with my wife and my son,” Tadeo said.

Living on the east side of the fire's edge, the vehicles parked in his driveway were burned.

His home also suffered water and smoke damage, and he says it has holes in the roof. However, others nearby aren’t so fortunate.

Jeremy Rosser and Brandon Kilburn lost their home in the fire.

“It was just the bright light that woke us up and then we opened up the door to see the whole building in flames,” Rosser said. “It’s fight or flight, pure adrenaline and just trying to save yourself and get to safety.”

Both Jeremy and Brandon suffered some minor burns from embers. While they were able to survive, their two dogs and cat didn’t make it out.

“It’s just surreal, like we were literally in bed less than 12 hours ago, perfectly fine and the next thing we know we have to run for our lives,” said Jeremy, after returning back to the area for the first time since the fire. They both lost all of their belongings and only made it out of their home with the clothes on their back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the pair recover the costs.

As of Tuesday night, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire and construction crews were slowed down on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.