Road rage call leads to DUI arrest, weapons discovery

SALT LAKE CITY — A road rage call into the Salt Lake City Police Department led to a DUI arrest and the recovery of "multiple dangerous weapons."

Officers were dispatched on a call early Monday regarding a possible road rage incident in the area of 1400 South and 300 West. Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver who refused to listen to police commands.

According to the arrest report, Onkar Singh, 26, would stop and start his vehicle numerous times while moving at a slow pace. At one point, Singh backed up his truck and nearly hit a police vehicle before speeding away.

Although police terminated their pursuit of Singh, he was later located in a parking lot at 1200 South 900 West. Singh pretended to be asleep in his truck, but continued to open and close his eyes, the report said. After initially refusing to get out of the truck, Singh finally complied and officers took him into custody.

Officers believed Singh was under the influence of drugs or alcohol due to "him acting erratic, being paranoid, driving recklessly and speaking very rapidly." Blood drawn at the police station tested positive, leading to the DUI arrest.

During a search of Singh's truck, officers found a handgun with the serial number shaved off and rounds of ammunition in the magazine, five knives, two daggers, a sword, baton and brass knuckles.

Singh was arrested and faces DUI charges, along with a number of the offenses connected to the weapons discovery, disorderly conduct and failing to stop for officers.

