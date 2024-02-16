Watch Now
Road rage incident leads to shots fired in American Fork

Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:35:45-05

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect who fired at another car during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in American Fork.

The incident began Thursday evening on southbound I-15 near Lehi.

It's not known what started the incident, but when one driver exited the highway at Main Street in American Fork, the suspect drove up and fired a shot which hit the driver's side of the victim's car.

No one was injured, but police are looking for the suspect who was driving a dark blue or black Chevrolet Malibu and continued on I-15 after firing at the car.

