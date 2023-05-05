Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler arrested for DUI

SALT LAKE CITY — Amy Fowler, a member of the Salt Lake City Council, was arrested earlier this week of driving under the influence.

The councilwoman representing District 7 was arrested Wednesday morning in Springville on one count of DUI and booked into the Utah County Jail, and later released on bond.

According to court documents, Fowler was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident before she was found by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper sitting in her car with the engine running. The trooper wrote that Fowler's eyes were red and bloodshot, and that she smelled of alcohol.

After first denying she had used alcohol and refusing sobriety tests, she performed one test and failed. She was placed under arrest and recorded a .111 BrAC.

The Council addressed Fowler's arrest in a statement Friday.

"This matter will be addressed outside of Salt Lake City's jurisdiction and we are committed to remaining transparent as more pertinent information is made available," the statement read.

Fowler first took office on the Council in 2018 and won reelection in 2021.