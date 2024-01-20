Salt Lake City man arrested for murder after woman's body found near dumpster

MILLCREEK, Utah — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found next to a dumpster, and a man has been arrested for what police believe was a domestic violence murder.

The Unified Police Department said a witness made a "distressing" phone call Saturday around 6:20 a.m. after finding a body near a dumpster at 3994 S. 300 West in Millcreek. Officers responded and found a woman dead. They identified her as 25-year-old Salt Lake City resident Esperanza Chavez.

Police obtained surveillance camera footage from a nearby business. The video showed a black truck arriving at the scene around 12:30 a.m. A man was seen taking Chavez's body out of the truck and attempting to put her in the dumpster. However, the man reportedly left her beside the dumpster and left the scene.

Detectives were able to read the vehicle's license plate number in the video, and they traced it to 46-year-old Fred J. Edwards, also from Salt Lake City.

At this point in the investigation, police say they believe Edwards shot and killed Chavez inside the truck. UPD said in a press release that the shooting appears to be the "culmination of an elongated violent domestic violence history" between the two.

Police said they arrested Edwards at the University of Utah Hospital, where he was "attempting to be evaluated." It was not specified what he was trying to be evaluated for.

Edwards will be booked for one charge of murder, according to police.

__________

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):

