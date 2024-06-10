Salt Lake City man convicted of murder in 2021 Halloween party shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been convicted of murder nearly three years after a Salt Lake City Halloween party ended with the death of a another man.

The Salt Lake District Attorney's Office said Roy Anthony Duran was found guilty of the murder of Isaiah Valerio.

Back on Oct. 24, 2021, Duran and Valerio were at a party held by Duran's girlfriend, when Duran tried to "fight partygoers" and eventually punched Valerio. Duran's girlfriend claimed Valerio hit her, but video evidence and eyewitnesses disputed the account.

After hitting Valerio, Duran shot him in the face at point-blank range and then fled the party.

“This tragic shooting, started by unprovoked violence, is heartbreaking to the loved ones of Mr. Valerio and our entire community. We hope that the justice and accountability that was delivered with this jury verdict will help begin the healing process for Mr. Valerio’s family,” said Gill.

In addition to the murder charge, Duran was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstruction of justice, both felonies.

Valerio will be sentenced on August 7.