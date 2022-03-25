Salt Lake City man sentenced to prison for trying to help ISIS

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to help the ISIS plan terror attacks.

Murat Suljovic, 24, will also serve 20 years of supervised release as part of a plea agreement.

While claiming to be an ISIS leader online in Jan. 2019, Suljovic admitted to providing a bomb-making tutorial video to someone he thought was a supporter of the terrorist organization. Suljovic was aware that the video would be used to "train and assist in carrying out an attack for ISIS," according to a court release.

Suljovic also provided would-be attackers with advice on attack targets.

"The fact that Suljovic carried out these actions while living in Salt Lake City shows the global reach of terrorist networks and should remind us to stay vigilant against the ongoing fight against terrorist organizations,” said United States Attorney Andrea Martinez.

The FBI and members of its Joint Terrorism Task Force participated in the investigation of Suljovic.

"This case should serve as a reminder that the threat of terrorism is very real, and one we cannot underestimate," said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI.