Salt Lake City man tracked wife before shooting her, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man allegedly used cell phone tracking software to find his wife before shooting her early Friday.

Charles Coprich, 58, was arrested after police received a call just before 12:30 a.m. of a man shooting a gun near 600 West South Temple.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Coprich located his 57-year-old wife near the address using the tracking software and then shot at another person before he and his wife drove away.

Coprich was later spotted by another officer who performed a traffic stop near 3400 South State Street and found the woman in the back seat with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took Coprich's wife to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coprich was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

