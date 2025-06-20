Salt Lake City police arrest woman for allegedly attempting to start fire at gas station

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman in Salt Lake City is facing several charges after police say she attempted to start a fire at a gas station. Karen Cesspooch, 34, was arrested Thursday.

According to court documents, Cesspooch was seen on security camera footage entering and exiting the gas station before removing all the handles to the gasoline pumps and attempting to set the pumps on fire.

When police arrived, they say Cesspooch failed to stop at the command of a peace officer and resisted arrest.

Karen Cesspooch faces charges of arson, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, failure to disclose identity, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespassing.