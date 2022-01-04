Salt Lake City police attempting to take 'wanted person' into custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are asking people to avoid an area near the airport as they attempt to take a suspect into custody.
Police say they have secured the area near 4600 West 150 South as they try to "contact a wanted person" connected to felony-related charges. It's not known the exact charges the person is wanted for.
The area appears to be relatively empty parcel of land with a few RVs on the property.
No injuries have been reported.
