Salt Lake City Police release new details on search for suspect that shut down neighborhood Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.

Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman Brent Weisberg says they received a 911 call reporting a shooting at around 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1000 American Beauty Drive, leading to a search for the suspect by police officers and SWAT team members with several roads closed in the area.

Officers learned that 22-year-old Angel Tinajero shot in the direction of a male victim who found him in his driveway attempting to break into his vehicle. Police say Tinajero fired his gun but missed the victim.

“The bullet actually landed nearby in a home and so we’re very lucky that no one was hurt during this,” said Weisberg.

As Tinajero ran away, the victim got in his car and followed him. That's when Tinajero pulled out his gun and fired three additional rounds before breaking into an elderly woman’s home near West Sterling Drive.

“Based on the investigation so far, that was a complete stranger. He did not know that person. She was an elderly lady, and she said that she felt that she could not leave the home,” said Weisberg, “And so we have charged this person with kidnapping associated with the crime.”

According to the arrest report, while inside a female victim's home, Tinajero was "very nervous and acting strange." The unidentified woman was held inside her home by Tinajero for two hours, feeling trapped and believing she could not get away. Tinajero allegedly told the victim not to call police and that if she did, "something bad would happen."

While being kept inside the home, the victim said she offered Tinajero her deceased husband's clothes to get him to leave.

Police said they had no communication with the woman during the two hours Tinajero was inside her home.

“Based on the investigation so far, we didn’t actually know that he was inside that home until he left the home,” said Weisberg, “We’re still trying to, again, piece all of the aspects to this case altogether. And so it was really just sheer luck and the great work of our officers and our SWAT team how this ultimately came to an end.”

Several roads were closed as police attempted to locate the suspect, and those living or working in the area were advised to stay indoors. Around 2 p.m., police found Tinajero in the driveway and took him into custody.

Tinajero faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Authorities are asking anyone in the neighborhood to report any damage to their property that they believe is related to the incident.

“We are asking that if the community, if they do find any property damage in this neighborhood that appears to be a bullet strike, we would ask you to call the non-emergency line,” said Weisberg.