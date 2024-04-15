Salt Lake City Police investigate shooting in residential neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking to identify those involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Liberty Wells neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

SLCPD said they received reports of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. near 200 E. Kensington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims or suspects. They said they found a small amount of blood on the ground. Later, as they searched the neighborhood, a homeowner told officers that she found a gun on her property at 1450 S. Roberta Street, just around the corner from the original scene. Police collected and processed the gun as evidence.

Later, police said they talked to "a person claiming to be with the injured party," who said the victim's injury was just a "graze wound" and did not require any medical attention. This individual declined to provide their personal information or that of the victim.

SLCPD said that based on their investigation so far and the evidence collected, the shooting likely stemmed from a drug deal.

They asked that anyone with information about this shooting — including the victim — is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.