Salt Lake City police looking for women possibly connected to murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Two weeks after a man was fatally stabbed and another person injured near a Salt Lake City nightclub, police are asking for help in locating two women who may have information related to the incident.

Just before 3 a.m. on April 23, 28-year-old Oscar Vera of Sandy was stabbed during a large fight at 32 East Exchange Place. A second person was also stabbed and is expected to survive.

Salt Lake City police detectives believe several people witnesses the stabbing, but left before officers arrived on the scene.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the two women, with one having a large tattoo on her forearm that is believed to read "Love You." The department says the women "may have critical information related to the murder."

Anyone with information related to the stabbing is asked to contact police.