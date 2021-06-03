SLC School Board member arrested on child pornography charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City School Board member Joél-Léhi Organista was arrested Wednesday night on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over his alleged ownership of child pornography.

READ: Price teacher charged with forcible sexual abuse on student

Police say Organista, 29, possessed pornographic images of children as young as five years old, including some that showed an adult male sexually assaulting a female child.

Officials were led to Organista through a CyberTipLine report provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A dropbox account owned by Organista and connected to his Salt Lake County address contained at least five images or videos containing child pornography, the probable cause affidavit states.

Following his arrest, Organista admitted to having downloaded, viewed and kept the child porn.

According to the affidavit, Organista also operated a Snapchat account where he communicated with children who identified themselves between the ages of 12-17. On the social media platform, Organista allegedly asked the children for naked photos and for them to perform sexual acts.

Organista currently represents Precinct 1 on the Salt Lake City School Board. The school board's website says he was born in Mexico City before moving with his family to Salt Lake City. His personal website says Organista taught health at Horizonte High School, as well as English abroad and online, and serves as Vice President of Youth at the League of United Latin American Citizens.