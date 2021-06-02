Price teacher charged with forcible sexual abuse on student

PRICE, Utah — A teacher at a Price high school earlier this year was charged Wednesday with forcible sexual abuse.

READ: Sandy Police investigating suspicious death after body found in car trunk

Eric Erastus Snow, 46, is listed as an English teacher at Carbon High School on the districts website. Snow is accused of touching a 15-year-old female student in February.

According to the probable cause statement, Snow hit the student's buttocks with a charger as she leaned over a desk.

WATCH: Utah gang members indicted for drug trafficking along the Wasatch Front

The student told authorities that Snow had been engaging in "grooming behavior," often complimenting her outfits, "playfully touching her with stacks of paper, telling her she must come see him or he would be bored, and running his fingers down and through the length of her hair."

Forcible sexual abuse is a second degree felony in Utah.