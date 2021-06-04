Salt Lake City woman drives into police car, threatens officer with shoe

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Unified Police officers had an interesting run-in with a woman that ended with her being charged Friday on multiple counts, including assault against a police officer.

Police responded to a Kearns home on May 31 after a man said Krystal Mary Bujan, 31, had walked up to his parked car and kicked the door. The man said after he got out of his vehicle, Bujan allegedly punched him in the throat.

When police approached Bujan, the probable cause affidavit says she pointed an object at an officer and began walking towards him. Believing the object was a gun, the officer drew his own weapon at Bujan and ordered her to stop and drop the object.

Once the officer realized Bujan was holding a shoe and not a firearm, he once again ordered her to stop. Bujan then got into a van and turned it towards the officer and accelerated before turning and driving away.

Another officer at the scene turned on his emergency lights and siren to stop Bujan, who then drove towards that officer's car and collided with the police vehicle. Police say Bujan continued driving and hit the officer's car one more time, causing her airbags to deploy.

Bujan was taken from the van and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Bujan was charged with two counts of assault against a police officer, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, assault and possession of a controlled substance.