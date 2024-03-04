Salt Lake City workplace shooting was apparent murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Police identified the two men who were involved in a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City, saying they believe one man shot coworker before taking his own life.

The man killed in the shooting was 61-year-old Hay Ly, while the shooter, who was also found deceased, has been identified as 56-year-old Miller Ben.

FOX 13 News previously reported the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Varex Imaging, located at 1678 S. Pioneer Road. When officers arrived, they found Ly deceased inside the business and Ben deceased outside in the parking lot.

"Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Ben, an employee of the business, shot Ly inside," Salt Lake City Police stated. "After the initial shooting, Ben shot and killed himself in a parking lot on the company’s property."

A gun was recovered near Ben's body and officers did a sweep through the area to ensure there were no other victims.

Now, an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the shooting. Officials said the company where the incident happened is being cooperative.