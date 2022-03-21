Sandy police arrest man for stabbing girlfriend in face

SANDY, Utah — Police said a Sandy man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend with a 6-inch knife in their apartment Sunday.

After receiving a 911 hang up call, officers arrived at the apartment and heard a woman screaming inside. A 9-year-old boy eventually opened the door, allowing police to see a woman bleeding from her chest and face while sitting on the stairs.

The suspect, later identified as Charles Oshodi, 34, refused to follow orders from officers and swallowed a handful of pills he removed from his jacket pocket, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Oshodi's live-in girlfriend told police that the two had been fighting "for over a week," and he had forced her to sit in a chair as he made gestures with the knife. While "acting as if he was going to stab her," Oshodi actually stabbed the woman in the nose and chest.

The knife used to allegedly stab his girlfriend was found on the floor of the apartment.

As police attempted to take Oshodi into custody, he physically fought and spit on officers as they tried to calm him down.

According to the arrest report, Oshodi had threatened neighbors with a machete in the days leading up to the incident with his girlfriend.

Oshodi was arrested and faces multiple charges, including murder, domestic violence in the presence of a child and interference with an arresting officer.