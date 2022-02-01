Sandy Police: Man arrested for breaking bottle on woman's head, dragging her through glass

SANDY, Utah — A man was arrested for assaulting a woman in Sandy over the weekend, police say.

According to court documents, a third-party witness reported Saturday night that a woman was running around an apartment complex and appeared to be in distress. An officer arrived and found the woman in the doorway of the complex, with her arms and legs covered in cuts.

The woman told police that she had gotten into a fight with Tanner Dall. She said Dall "escalated the altercation," broke a glass bottle of vodka over her head, then dragged her through the broken glass. She said he dragged her out of the building and allowed the door to close behind them, locking them both out. He then drove off, leaving the woman behind. Police say she was left "in danger of serious harm" as it was below 25 degrees outside and she was soaking wet.

As the suspect left the apartment complex, police say he side-swiped another vehicle and continued to drive off. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Monday night.

Dall, 32, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, as well as misdemeanors of domestic violence in the presence of a child and causing an accident with property damage.

A judge ordered him to be held without bail because he would "constitute a substantial danger to an alleged victim of domestic violence" if he was released.

__________

