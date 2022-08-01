Sandy teen arrested in alleged hate crime assault after punching boy

SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.

The teen now faces hate crime charges in connection with the assault.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the 17-year-old victim was hugging his boyfriend goodnight when the suspect drove by and yelled a slur. About 45 minutes later, police said the suspect got out of his vehicle and continued to yell homophobic slurs ahead of punching the victim in the face.

Video of the incident was posted to social media and police were later able to identify the suspect and place him under arrest after interviewing the victim.

The suspect was arrested for simple assault, although police will also recommend a hate crime enhancement which will increase the charge to a class A misdemeanor.