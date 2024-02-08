School bus driver arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man who works as a school bus driver in northern Utah was arrested Tuesday after allegedly sending nude photos and videos to an undercover agent who he thought was a teenage girl, and arranging to meet up for sex.

A member of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force wrote in the arrest report that he was posing as a 13-year-old girl in online chat applications.

According to police, 31-year-old Jordan Lee Chase of Ogden messaged the agent and was told that "she" was 13 years old multiple times. Investigators say he sent more than 10 videos and photos of himself with his genitals exposed.

Between August 2023 and February 2024, police say Chase talked about wanting to meet up with the minor to engage in sexual activity. Among graphic descriptions of his intentions, he even reportedly asked if the girl's dad would "freak out if he knew."

Chase, who was a bus driver for the Davis School District, arranged to meet up with the girl on Tuesday after dropping off a visiting team at a school, according to court documents. Police arrested him after he arrived.

Police pointed out that Chase transports students in elementary, middle and high school, and a judge ruled that he be held without bail.

Chase faces one count of enticing a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor — all felonies.

The Davis School District said he has worked as a bus driver since October 2020, and he was immediately placed on administrative leave once when district officials learned of his arrest.

"Such behavior runs absolutely counter to everything the district represents," the district's statement read in part. "The district will continue to do everything it can to protect all students, and completely supports and will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation regarding the matter... At this point, we are grateful no students were involved."

The district also said all employees are fingerprinted and undergo a "rigorous" background check when they are hired. Chase does not appear to have any history of criminal charges in the state of Utah.