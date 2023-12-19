School janitor previously charged with child sex abuse arrested on new charges

SANTAQUIN, Utah — An elementary school janitor in Utah County who had previously been charged with sexually abusing two students has been arrested on new charges in connection to a student at a different school.

Adrian Villar, 65, was taken into custody Monday and charged with one count each of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and lewdness involving a child.

The new arrest documents show that in November, a 14-year-old girl claimed a janitor at Santaquin Elementary School had sexually abused her seven years earlier. During an interview with the Division of Child and Family Services, the girl said the janitor had "confined her to a closet" and exposed himself, while threatening to "hurt her or anyone she loved if she told anyone about what she was doing."

Officials confirmed that Villar was the janitor at the school at the time of the alleged incident, after previously being employed at Sierra Bonita Elementary School in Spanish Fork.

During a police line up, the girl was able to positively identify Villar as the man who abused her while she was in the third grade.

The new charges come over five years after Villar was arrested on similar charges following incidents involving two male students while he was the janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary School.

In May 2018, one of the alleged victims said Villar followed him into a school bathroom and forced him to commit sexually explicit acts. At the time, surveillance footage showed Villar entering the bathroom and spending a short time inside alone with the boy.

The second boy said Villar touched him inappropriately while inside a maintenance shed.

When interviewed by police in 2018, Villar admitted to knowing the victims but denied touching either boy.

Court documents show Villar remains in the trial process for the earlier charges. He was taken into custody on the new charges Monday and transported to the Utah County Jail.