Scottish judge rules Salt Lake Co. fugitive is lying about identity

LONDON — A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations, including charges in Utah.

The suspect was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. He denies being Rossi and says he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who has never been to the U.S.

In July, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed a rape charge against Rossi, who was also previously accused of raping another woman in Utah County in Sept. 2020.

U.S. authorities say Rossi is an alias used by Nicholas Alahverdian.

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP



The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court in Edinburgh





After seeing evidence including fingerprints and tattoos, judge Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities … that Mr. Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States.”

The suspect has accused authorities of having him tattooed while he was in a coma to resemble the wanted man and of surreptitiously taking his fingerprints to frame him.

McFadyen said those claims of mistaken identity were “implausible” and “fanciful.”

Court documents state that Rossi dated a woman in Salt Lake County between November and December of 2008. The woman said Rossi, "seemed smart, university educated [and] interesting," but that he was also "manipulative...and he convinced her to loan him money that he did not repay."

Shortly after they began dating, Rossi convinced the woman they should get married and they got wedding rings, documents explain.

After an argument at the Gateway mall in December 2008, court documents state the woman locked herself in her car and Rossi screamed and hit the car until she let him in.

Rossi then refused to get out of her car and asked the woman to come inside his home, where he shut her in his bedroom and "would not allow her to leave," charging documents explain.

Rossi then threw the woman onto the bed and held her down while he raped her, court documents state.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is also wanted in their state for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

In recent years, Alahverdian had been an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, testifying before state lawmakers about being sexually abused and tortured while in foster care.

Then in 2020, he told local media he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live.

An obituary published online claimed he died on Feb. 29, 2020. But by last year, Rhode Island state police, Alahverdian’s former lawyer and former foster family were publicly doubting whether he actually died.

Since his arrest in Scotland, the suspect has made several court appearances and fired at least six lawyers — all while insisting he isn’t Nicholas Rossi.

Now that is identity has been established a full extradition hearing is scheduled to begin in March. The judge refused a request for bail, saying Rossi was a flight risk.