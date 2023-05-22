Search on for attempted kidnapping suspect in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who forced a woman into the backseat of his car overnight and attempted to assault her before she was able to escape.

West Valley City police said at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the woman was driving in the area of 7600 West 5400 South when she stopped to help what she believed was a stranded driver who was standing outside of his own car.

When the woman got out to help, the man took out a handgun and forced her into his backseat. Before the man could assault the woman, she escaped and fled the area in her vehicle.

The woman's dash camera was able to capture images of the man and his vehicle, which appeared to have blue tape on the bumper and no license plate.

Police say the suspect has a beard and was wearing a beanie cap and a bright yellow shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department.