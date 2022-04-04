Second victim dies following Draper party shooting

DRAPER, Utah — Police announced Monday that a second victim died following a weekend shooting outside a house party in Draper. A suspect remain on the loose and has yet to be identified.

Austin Terry Powell, 27 and Jonathan July Fuentes, 21, were identified as the victims.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Vista Way and Cranberry Hill Drive just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told FOX 13 News that someone started throwing beer bottles, which led to an argument.

Sometime during the argument, shots were fired and those attending the party ran for cover.

The first victim died during or immediately after the shooting, while the second victim died of his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police did not say whether Powell or Fuentes were the first victim.

The party was held at a home rented through Airbnb. A neighbor said the owner of the home had moved about two weeks before the shooting.