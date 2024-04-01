Security officer injured after being dragged by suspect stealing vehicle

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A security officer at a northern Utah health facility was injured Sunday after he was dragged by a vehicle that was being stolen by a patient.

The South Jordan Police Department received a call just before 4 p.m. about an incident at a 7-Eleven near the South Jordan Health Center.

According to police, a patient had left the facility next door and stole the vehicle of someone who was putting air in their tires. The security officer attempted to stop the patient and was dragged about a couple hundred feet as the patient drove away.

The 34-year-old male patient eventually crashed into another vehicle at Mountain View Corridor and Daybreak Parkway, with passersby subduing the man until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The security officer was airlifted in an unknown condition to Jordan Valley Hospital. No other injuries were reported.