Sherry Black murder sentence to be handed down today

Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 23, 2022
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who pleaded guilty to murdering a Utah woman in 2010 will be sentenced today in court.

Adam Durborow admitted to aggravated murder in Sherry Black's death.

Black was beaten and stabbed to death on Nov. 30, 2010, in her family-owned bookstore in South Salt Lake.

The case went cold for years. Black's family offered rewards of up to $250,000 for tips and started a foundation to help keep attention on the case.

in October 2020, investigators matched the DNA evidence left behind at the crime scene to Durborow. He was 19 years old at the time of the murder.

