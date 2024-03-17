Shoplifting suspect shot by police in Payson after pulling knife on officers

PAYSON, Utah — A man was shot and wounded by a police officer in Payson after allegedly brandishing a knife when confronted for a shoplifting incident.

Payson Police said they received reports of a shoplifter at Payson Market around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Two officers responded and found the suspect — a man whose name has not been released — heading south on Main Street. They approached him and called out to him as he was walking away from them. After he turned around, officers saw that he was holding a knife. They told him to drop the knife, but he did not comply, according to officials.

One of the officers deployed a taser, but it was ineffective in stopping the suspect. Then one of the officers and the man were briefly engaged in a hand-to-hand struggle, and at one point, one of the officers shot the man.

The wounded suspect was taken to Mountain View Hospital in Payson. At that point, police said he was conscious and talking. He was later airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Neither officer was injured. The shooting is being investigated by a Utah County Critical Incident team.