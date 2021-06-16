Sign from historic Bonneville Salt Flats stolen

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A newly-installed sign marking the Bonneville Salt Flats was stolen recently, and Utah's Bureau of Land Management wants it back.

The department sent out a shot of the missing sign over social media Wednesday.

According to the post, the theft of the sign is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in prison and $1,000 in fines.

Found west of the Great Salt Lake, the 30,000+ acre Bonneville Salt Flats is one of the most unique locations in the state.

Anyone with information on the stolen sign is asked to call the Salt Lake Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management at 801-977-4387 or email them at utslmail@blm.gov.