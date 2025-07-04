SLC police investigating shooting and train crash in downtown that may be connected

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they are investigating a shooting and a train crash in downtown that they believe may be connected.

The Salt Lake City Police Department posted about the incidents on social media. The shooting officers say happened at 230 South 600 West and was reported at 4:52 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but they aren't sure whether they drove themselves or were given a ride.

While officers don't believe there is a threat to the larger community, they do say they believe the suspect in the shooting fled the scene.

Police are also investigating a train crash that happened at 5:11 a.m., involving someone attempting to cross the tracks near 575 South 600 West. At that scene, one man was critically injured after being struck by the train.

Investigators are working to confirm whether or not the incidents are connected. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.