SLC Police looking to identify armed bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say robbed two banks in the Salt Lake Valley.

Both robberies occurred Tuesday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The first was at 4:23 p.m. at a Deseret Credit Union branch located at 9325 S. Village Shop Drive in Sandy. The second was at 5:52 p.m. at America First Credit Union, located at 1799 S. Pioneer Road in Salt Lake City.

In the Sandy robbery, the suspect pictured below had a gun in his front waistband that was visible, and police say he touched it several times during the robbery. In the Salt Lake City incident, he gave employees a note and "referenced a firearm."

SLCPD

SLCPD described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s, standing about 5’6”, with "a skinny build and slight facial hair."

He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with a collar, dark dress pants, and a belt.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and refer to this case.