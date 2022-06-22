Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

SLC Police looking to identify armed bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say robbed two banks in the Salt Lake Valley.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 00:54:04-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say robbed two banks in the Salt Lake Valley.

Both robberies occurred Tuesday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The first was at 4:23 p.m. at a Deseret Credit Union branch located at 9325 S. Village Shop Drive in Sandy. The second was at 5:52 p.m. at America First Credit Union, located at 1799 S. Pioneer Road in Salt Lake City.

In the Sandy robbery, the suspect pictured below had a gun in his front waistband that was visible, and police say he touched it several times during the robbery. In the Salt Lake City incident, he gave employees a note and "referenced a firearm."

Image - 2022-06-21T222834.462.jpg

SLCPD described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s, standing about 5’6”, with "a skinny build and slight facial hair."

He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with a collar, dark dress pants, and a belt.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and refer to this case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere