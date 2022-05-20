Son arrested after woman found shot, killed in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A man was arrested in Pleasant Grove overnight after his mother was found shot to death.

Police received reports of gunfire in the area of 200 West and 200 North, and upon arrival, found the body of a 40-year-old woman laying next to an SUV in the middle of the road.

The woman had been shot to death.

Just after the discovery, police responded to a call of a suspicious male in a nearby cemetery. Officers contacted the 21-year-old male, who identified himself as the son of the woman who had been shot.

The man admitted to police that he had been involved in the shooting, and a gun and other clothing were found near the woman's son. Police said the man claimed to have been arguing with his mother earlier in the day.

After being taken into custody, the man was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces homicide charges.