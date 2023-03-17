South Jordan man used Snapchat to lure 13-year-old girl, assault her, police say

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man was arrested after allegedly using someone else's Snapchat account to lure a 13-year-old girl and sexually assault her.

Danny Dinh, 23, was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges, including child kidnapping, rape of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Arrest documents show police were first alerted by the foster parent of a teenage girl who said Dinh had hacked into her Snapchat account. The girl disclosed she was in a previous relationship with Dinh when she was 15 years old, and that he had let her access the social media platform on his phone.

After leaving Dinh, the girl was notified by other Snapchat members that her account was being used by someone else, that she later learned was Dinh. She told police she was later contacted by another underage girl who had been in contact with Dinh.

Detectives with the South Jordan Police Department called the second girl who disclosed that she was 13 years old and had been forced to perform a sexual act on Dinh after he connected with her through the first girl's Snapchat account and posed as the older teen.

Earlier this month, Dinh allegedly took the 13-year-old girl to a park and sexually assaulted her. When the girl pleaded with him to stop, Dinh gave her options including, according to the documents, "He will kill her" and "She can have sex with him."

In Snapchat messages sent by Dinh to someone else while using the girl's account, he apparently wrote about the encounter with the 13-year-old saying, "But my fault if I tool things too far."