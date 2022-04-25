Watch
South Jordan police looking for woman involved in 'fraudulent activities'

South Jordan Police Department
South Jordan police are looking for a woman involved in "fraudulent activities."
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 18:41:47-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan police are looking for help in identifying a woman involved in what they call "fraudulent activities."

The department used social media Monday to share photos of the woman sitting in her car at what appears to be a bank drive-thru lane.

"We would like to talk to this person about their fraudulent activities but we don't know who she is," the department tweeted.

A department spokesperson said the woman is wanted for forging checks, debit card fraud and identity theft.

Police ask anyone with information on the woman to contact the department at 801-253-5203.

